Do Democrats Promote Irresponsibility?

I'm asking this question within the context of several topics, but please consider your answer with respect to the entirety of political and life topics.

It seems that some of the democratic principles encourage irresponsibility when you consider the following:

Excessive Welfare: Does it promote irresponsibility towards fending for oneself economically?

Excessive Gun Control: Does it promote irresponsibility towards protecting oneself and one's family?

Obamacare: Does it promote irresponsibility in terms of providing for your health care coverage and that of your family?

Black Lives Matter: Does this promote irresponsibility with respect to behaving in a decent matter?